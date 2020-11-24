Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 30,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 735% compared to the average daily volume of 3,629 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

BBY stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

