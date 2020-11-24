Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOT. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

TOT stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

In other Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at C$198,598. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,630,000. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 249,780 shares of company stock worth $554,702.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

