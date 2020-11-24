Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $427.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.