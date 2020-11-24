Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $8.13. Tilray shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 451,070 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $891.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tilray by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tilray by 58.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.