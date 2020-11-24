The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Get The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) alerts:

SGE opened at GBX 581.58 ($7.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.44. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 5,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.