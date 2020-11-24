The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.