The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

