The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.07.

HIG opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

