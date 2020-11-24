The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $53.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.