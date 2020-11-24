The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) Shares Gap Up to $4.27

The Goldfield Co. (NYSE:GV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $6.80. The Goldfield shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 196,814 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter. The Goldfield had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

