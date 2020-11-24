The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Gap from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.89.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $26.06 on Friday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gap by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,860,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Gap by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Gap by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gap by 7,137.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 932,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.