The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XONE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.