The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

PLCE stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 825.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

