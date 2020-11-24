The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $641.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $216,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

