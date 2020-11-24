Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TRVCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

