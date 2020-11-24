Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.72.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. Tervita Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tervita Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

