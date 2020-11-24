Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TLGHY stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

