Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Charter Equity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

ERIC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $12,731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 684,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 363.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 549,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 430,981 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

