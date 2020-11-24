TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.43

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.43 and last traded at $115.28, with a volume of 10467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -364.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,474. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

