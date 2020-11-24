TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $23.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of IMO opened at $18.38 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

