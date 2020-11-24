TD Securities Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$23.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.71.

IMO opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

