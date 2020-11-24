Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.87

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.87 and last traded at $179.07, with a volume of 34390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Get Target alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.