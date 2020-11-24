Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Target by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.17. The stock had a trading volume of 77,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

