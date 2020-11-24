Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.51. Tantech shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 291,031 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

