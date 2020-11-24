T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after buying an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.98. 60,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.