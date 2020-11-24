Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767,813 shares of company stock valued at $223,283,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 301,550 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after buying an additional 123,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

