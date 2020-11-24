Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCMWY. Barclays downgraded Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

SCMWY opened at $52.17 on Friday. Swisscom has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.