Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.42. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 7,864,180 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

