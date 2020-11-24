Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.42. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 7,864,180 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
