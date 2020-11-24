Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 563 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 12.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 35.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 189,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

