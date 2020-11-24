Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $476,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after buying an additional 214,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 991,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 107,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.