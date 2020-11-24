Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,860 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

