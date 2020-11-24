Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,691,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,853,000 after buying an additional 1,272,676 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.