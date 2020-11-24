Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 173 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $682.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $637.49 and a 200 day moving average of $575.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $692.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

