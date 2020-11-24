Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on STKAF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stockland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of STKAF opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Stockland has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

