Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Prothena Call Options (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,118 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,647% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Prothena by 23.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Prothena by 5.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

