Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,121% compared to the average volume of 101 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 33.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

