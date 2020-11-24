Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.60. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffline Group plc will post 11824.9998131 EPS for the current year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

