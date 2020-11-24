SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY opened at $18.19 on Friday. SSE has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.