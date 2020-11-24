Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

