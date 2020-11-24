SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.