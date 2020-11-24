South State CORP. Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

South State CORP. bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in MetLife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 435,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in MetLife by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

