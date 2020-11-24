South State CORP. Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

South State CORP. bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

