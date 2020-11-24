South State CORP. Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

