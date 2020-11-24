South State CORP. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

