South State CORP. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,477,000 after purchasing an additional 89,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,893,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 604,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $67,210,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.