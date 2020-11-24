South State CORP. Invests $39,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

