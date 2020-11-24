South State CORP. Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

