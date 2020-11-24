South State CORP. Buys Shares of 725 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,469,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

