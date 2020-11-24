South State CORP. Buys New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

South State CORP. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE:CW opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

