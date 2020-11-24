South State CORP. Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

South State CORP. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $337.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

